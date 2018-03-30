OMG! Nidhhi Agerwal gives a shout out to Tiger for Baaghi 2, ignores Disha Patani

Nidhhi Agerwal gives a shout out to her Munna Michael co-star Tiger Shroff for his latest release Baaghi 2.

Just in time of the film’s release Nidhhi Agrewal wished luck to Tiger Shroff along with his mom Ayesha Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandsons.

The actress took to Twitter sharing a creative of Tiger captioning, “All the best for #baaghi2 @iTIGERSHROFF @AyeshaShroff @NGEMovies it looks spectacular!!

Interestingly, Nidhhi has completely ignored Disha Patani in her tweet.

Niddhi shares a very good bond with Tiger Shroff who also happens to be her first co-star.

The actress who was last seen in Munna Michael opposite Tiger Shroff will now

