OMG! Mouni Roy’s latest photo are too hot to handle

The hot beauty of TV Mouni Roy has always sizzled in desi avatar many times but now her latest over sized shirt photo is too hot to handle.Yes, Mouni Roy looks extremely hot in her latest photo which she has shared on her Twitter and Instagram account. Mouni Roy shared these new photos with captions ‘Veni’, ‘Vidi’ and ‘Amavi’ which means, ‘I came’, ‘I saw’ and ‘I loved’. From her vacation pictures to how she celebrated her Diwali lately, the actor has kept her fans up to date about her life and whereabouts and we just love it all.

Recently, A picture of Mouni and Mohit has surfaced online where Mohit is seen wrapping his arms around Mouni’s shoulder. The picture, which is believed to have been clicked during Diwali, surely proves that all is well between the good-looking actors. It was only a few months ago that reports of the two parting ways made headlines. The break-up came to light after they stopped commenting on each other’s social media photos and then unfollowed each other on Instagram and Twitter. In fact, Mouni also removed pictures of her with Mohit from her social media page. So now all the rumours are at rest and this shows that the couples are still together.

VENI . . . 📸 @sajnasivan A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Talking about Mouni she is doing a movie with Akshay Kumar ‘Gold’, She’d be playing his love interest and it is also said that her role in the film is quite small.