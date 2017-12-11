OMG! Lisa Haydon’s shocking transformation will leave you awestruck

Bollywood’s hottie Lisa Haydon has always been making everyone crazy with her hot and sexy looks. However, her recent Instagram pictures will definitely leave you awestruck. Yes, recently, Lisa did some experiment with her hairs, however, it seems like it didn’t go well with Lisa as she looks scary as hell.

Lisa posted many pictures of her new scary look on the Instagram in which she has seen in grey colour hairs. Oh my-my, this look will surely give her fans the worst nightmare as her look can easily scare anyone in their dream.



A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:18pm PST

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:11pm PST

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

Feelin like mermaid @danielbauermakeupandhair A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:04pm PST

Dear @florianhurelmakeupandhair thanks for takin me platinum. I’d like to say you’re a ⭐️ but you’re really a . ☺️❤️❤️ A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

⚡️ A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:51pm PST

But after seeing her shockingly scary avatar, Instagrammers started trolling her by calling her ‘Ghost’, ‘Scary’ and so on. Many of them have also compared her with the Kardashians.

Check out the comments –

Well, Lisa could have done something nice with her hair rather than scaring people.