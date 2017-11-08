OMG! Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumara’s hot and sensuous bikini pictures are too hot to handle

The critically acclaimed movie Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumara has taken out some time for her self and she is chilling at her favorite destination Goa. The actress has shared some of her pictures in Bikini which are too hot to handle she looks super hot in her strapless bikini. Aahana has shared many pictures of her in bikini. Once she was body shammed for her bikini pictures which she shared on Instagram but she didn’t gave the importance to trolls and now she has posed some beautiful pictures of her.

The actress has worked with stars Amitabh Bachchan in Yudh where she played the Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, she even did a Amazon web series ‘Inside Edge’ a show based on IPL. Even for an actress who has in the past worked with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan in Yudh, her role in ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, made her nervous, said to Mid Day. “I was doing sex scenes for the first time. I don’t think even my co-star, Vikrant (Massey) had done anything like that before. I remember, during one of our initial scenes, we just sat there for 15 minutes staring at each other, wondering how to get started,” she laughs. There was also the time when she had no idea which co-star had left her slightly bruised. “I had a few intense making out scenes with both Vikrant and Vaibhav. And they had all to be filmed in a single day. The next morning I was cribbing about my ordeal when Plabita (co-star) pointed out that my lips had turned blue! And, I had no idea if it was Vikrant or Vaibhav.”

She was nervous about her mother seeing the movie “I told her she didn’t have to if she didn’t want to. I was greatly relieved when she told me she enjoyed it.” This is the first time that Aahana was working with a female director, and she describes Alankrita as a hard taskmaster. “She’s very inspiring, and she’s never easily satisfied with a scene. When you feel you have done your best, she’ll keep nudging you for a better take. It was exhausting, but, I guess it all paid off.” she concluded.