OMG! Kedarnath’s set is worth Rs 7 crore; read full details

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput from Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial venture, Kedarnath. Ever since the film’s announcement, the anticipation among the fans to see Sara on the silver screen is on a high level. However, now Kedarnath has also come to limelight for its set.

Yes, reportedly, Sara and Sushant starrer Kedarnath is based on 2013’s Uttarakhand flood. Thus, director Abhishek Kapoor has already wrapped up the first leg of the shoot in Uttarakhand and now is all set for the second schedule. But do you know, for the second schedule, the makers are going to make Kedarnath in Mumbai Film City?

You read it right! If the source to be believed then Kedarnath’s set is going to be recreated in Mumbai Film city and for that the producers are all set to invest Rs 7 crore for it. Isn’t that unbelievable? A source revealed, “They have replicated the entire holy city at a whopping cost. A model of the Kedarnath temple has also been designed. Since the film is an inter-faith love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods, the makers plan to shoot the flood sequences now. Hence, this will be the city that will go under the water. Huge water tankers, too, are going to be made available for the shoot.”

While confirming the news of building such costliest set, the source said, “Prernaa Arora and Abhishek Kapoor, who are co-producing the film, didn’t want to compromise on their vision. Building the whole set has cost them a whopping Rs 7 crore. In recent times, this is one of the biggest sets that has been created”.

Reportedly, the makers have shot major sequences in Kedarnath, but the temple authorities didn’t allow them to shot the flood scenes in Kedarnath temple.