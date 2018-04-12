OMG! Katrina Kaif might soon pen memoir on Bollywood journey, and it could be titled THIS

Actress Katrina Kaif has recently revealed that she might write a memoir. According to reports, the actor was approached by a publishing company to “write a book on her journey in the Indian film industry”.

Mid-Day quoted Katrina as saying, “I educated myself (about the industry). I might write a book (on it).” As quoted by the leading tabloid, a source close to the actor said, “When Katrina was approached initially, she felt it was too soon to write an autobiography. After much convincing, she has agreed to come on board.”

The title of the book could be ‘Barbie Dreams’ as the actor is the only Indian whose image has been used to make a Barbie doll. Katrina’s upcoming film ‘Zero’ will be released in December. The actress, according to a report, is going to play the role of an alcoholic who is trying to overcome her addiction to alcohol.

Her new avatar for the film had become popular on social media. Other than Katrina Kaif, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead. The film is directed by Anand L Rai, and is written by Himanshu Sharma.