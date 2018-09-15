OMG! Katrina Kaif gets mercilessly trolled for performing Ganpati aarti in wrong way

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan’s dear friend Katrina Kaif got a privilege to do aarti of Lord Ganesha at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. However, Katrina’s way of performing aarti went wrong and she got mercilessly trolled on Twitter.

See the trolls:

Omg Katrina did the aarti in a wrong way 🙄 someone could atleast tell her 😒

— Sharania Jhanvi✨ (@SharaniaJ) September 13, 2018

I really hate to point it out but the beautiful lady in red attire is doing the #Arti #anticlockwise. And it can #hurt the #ReligiousSentiments of many. — AD (@DrAD_P) September 13, 2018

Kat aarti ulti kyu kar rahi — Manasvi (@Manasvi38970254) September 14, 2018

Ye @KatrinaKaif_ ulti aarti utarti ho its wrong mem — JAIN BOY VIVEK (@badera_vivek) September 13, 2018

Well, this ruckus happened when Atul Agnihotri shared a video of Katrina performing aarti on his social media. However, due to negative comments, he deleted the video. In a video, Katrina was seen moving the puja thali in a way which is not considered ritually correct. As per the Indian tradition, aarti thali has to be moved in a clockwise direction but Katrina moved it in the wrong direction.

Apart from Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, and brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, the kids in the house were seen welcoming Bappa at Arpita’s residence. Katrina too attended the puja with sister Isabelle Kaif.