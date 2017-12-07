OMG! Kapil Sharma reply on Farah Khan’s mannerless Tweet

Couple of days back Farah Khan took a jibe at people for inviting her on primer or event by sending her WhatsApp message. But some how she was targeting Kapil Sharma, for inviting her on Firangi movie premier by sending a WhatsApp message. “Dear Mannerless people, if u want me 2 attend ur premier/preview/party DON’T send me a “janta invite” on WhatsApp! U r not doing me a favour! The least u can do is make a personal call. If u can’t find the time for it what makes u think I have time 2 get ready n cm for you??!” Farah Khan Tweeted.

But when Kapil Sharma came to know about this he got shocked and replied in a statement to skjbollywoodnews.com, he said, “We had a show on Thursday. In whatever way I thought correct I had invited all my friends from the film industry. It was mostly attended by cast crew and our friends and family. I hope my big powerful friends in the film industry will see the film later.”

Recently Kapil’s movie Firangi was out and just like other he also send the invite to Farah, but Farah was in no mood to accept the invitation through WhatsApp and when SpotboyE contacted her she said , “It was not just Kapil Sharma. There were two to three other events happening on the same day. I was referring to all of them.