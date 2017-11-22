OMG! Kapil Sharma plays a gay character in Firangi
Mumbai: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma made us laugh with his comedy in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Now, he is gearing up for his second Bollywood film ‘Firangi’ which is slated to hit theatres on November 24.
Reports says that Kapil Sharma plays a character which is very new to him. During in an interview with India.Com he revealed that people only know him for his comedy skills, he has performed other genres as well and with as much perfection and dedication.
Now the fans will see his new skill as he is said to be playing a gay character in ‘Firangi’. “I had to act like Arjun and then turn into this other avatar which is of a man in a woman’s body. To get it perfect, I used to practice walking and talking like a woman and get the mannerisms right while wearing the attire (ghagra-choli). By the end of it, without even realising, I sometimes used to walk and talk in a certain way for people around me to mistake me as gay. I also had a few men try to get over-friendly. But then I spoke to them and cleared the doubts,” Kapil said to India.Com.
The film is a romantic drama set in 1920s pre-Independence era. The film also stars Ishita Dutta as his love interest in the film.