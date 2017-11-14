OMG! Kapil Sharma cancels the shoot of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Akshay Kumar, check the details

Kapil Sharma is all set for his upcoming release Firangi and the actor is busy with the promotions. The actor when hosted his own show made headlines for cancelling the shoot with top stars of Bollywood like Anil kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and many more , and now the latest happened with Akshay Kumar. Yes, Kapil was supposed to promote his movie on Akshay’s comedy show but couldn’t reach the shoot of the laughter reality show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, starring Akshay Kumar as the lead judge, according to India.com

Kapil was all set to go on the set but felt unwell, as per reports, Kapil was apparently was persistent to go for the shoot. However, the doctor has advised him to take it a little slow for the next couple of days. And consequently, another shoot failed to come to fruition. We now await how Akshay reacts to it.

Speaking of his alcohol habits earlier, Kapil told DNA, “Yes. Even after going to Bangalore, I stayed there for 15 days and they went great. They wanted me to stay there for 40 days and they wanted to control my lifestyle because I had a weakness and my food habits here were disturbed. But once I came back, I started drinking again. Again when I came back to Mumbai, to my same house, the same things started running through my mind and I again took to the bottle. Then, I realised that this isn’t the solution to it because it depresses you even further. When I keep working, I stay happy. But now, I’m busy with this film and the mixing, so now I don’t have time to do all that which is good.” Kapil’s Firangi is releasing on 24th November.