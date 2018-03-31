OMG! Kamal Haasan apologised to Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan; Find out why

Actor-director-politician Kamal Haasan has recently apologised to popular Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Yes, the actor has recently apologised to the director on Twitter. Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam. [sic]”

Well, Kamal Haasan watched Dunkirk in the digital format. However, if you check out his tweet, you will find that the filmmaker has literally watched Kamal Haasan’s Tamil film, Paapanaasam, which is a remake of Malayalam film, Drishyam. Reportedly, Christopher Nolan is presently in India for a three-day trip, where he will be meeting a lot of dignitaries from the Indian film industry. Incidentally, on Friday, March 30, he interacted with a couple of celebs including actor-director-politician Kamal Haasan.

In the meeting, they had a great time and chatted about cinema, film-making and many more. Well, in this three-day trip, Christopher Nolan will also be meeting some of the ace Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and others. Hence, let’s see what happened in upcoming days of Nolan’s trip.