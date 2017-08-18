OMG! Kalki Koechlin went nude in her latest Instagram picture

Bollywood actresses are bold and beautiful and try to break stereotype. Esha Gupta went nude for photoshoot and people started sending her hate messages but Esha turned them down by giving a powerfull message and now the latest actress is Kalki Koechlin who went nude and posted a picture on her Instagram account with a caption “Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness”.

The photo has been conceptualized and shot by Riva Bubber, a lifestyle photographer and popular face on the Indian television. Unlike Esha Gupta’s recent hotshot pictures shot by fashion photographer, Arjun Mark, with the actress showing her cleavage and bare butt, Kalki and Riva have chosen to go easy on the skin show. Kalki who has gone stark naked for this picture is looking beautiful with her back in full view with lights playing a major role.

On the work front, Kalki is teaming up with Richa Chadha for the film Jia Aur Jia. Shot in the picturesque locales of Sweden, the film is about a road trip that these namesakes, Jia and Jia, take. Kalki was last seen on the big screen in Konkona Sensharma’s directorial debut, A Death In The Gunj.