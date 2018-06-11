OMG! Jacqueline Fernandez’s eye gets permanently injured but she feels grateful; read why

As we all know that Jacqueline Fernandez had suffered an eye injury while playing squash. Reportedly, while shooting action-sequence in Race 3, Jacqueline had earlier also injured her eye in March for which she was immediately rushed to a hospital. However, now as per latest development, Jacqueline’s eye has got permanently injured.

Recently, Jacqueline shared a close-up of her eye and wrote, “So it’s a permanent injury and my iris will never be a perfect round again but so so grateful I can see!! #race3 memories #abudhabi”

Well, Jacqueline took this incident very courageously as she feels grateful despite this permanent eye injury.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Race 3 opposite Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and others. The film is set to release on June 15, 2018, on the occasion of Eid.