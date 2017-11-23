OMG! Intimate scenes from Pahlaj Nihalani’s Julie leaked, Raai Laxmi shocked!
Mumbai: Intimate scenes from Pahlaj Nihalani’s Julie 2, which marks the Bollywood debut of South film industry diva Raai Laxmi, have been leaked online.
Fans of Raai Laxmi have been eagerly waiting to see her in a bold avatar on silver screen. Reportedly, her lovemaking scenes from Julie 2 have been leaked online.
Just a day before the release, the intimate scenes have gone viral on social media. Raai took social media and reacted saying, “Wats happening ! I am shocked this is ridiculous & So upsetting to see someone leaking a video just before the release our team is taking strict action against this ! #saynotopiracy #Julie2.”
Julie 2 is apparently about the dark side of Bollywood’s casting couch, and also deals with the underworld and politics. The film stars Rati Agnihotri, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen, Pankaj Tripathi and Nishikant Kamat among others.
The film helmed by Deepak Shivdasani is slated to release on November 24.