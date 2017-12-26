OMG! Hot Poonam Pandey goes topless in her new ‘Erotic Christmas’ video that has gone viral

Poonam Pandey is one of the erotic beauty in B-town and she has proved that with her hot and sizzling pictures and now the model-turned-actress has posted a sensuous video which is too hot to handle. The video is titled as ‘Erotic Christmas’ and all Poonam’s fans will sweat during this winter after watching the hot erotic video. Talking about the video, in certain frame of video Poonam went topless and her curves were completely visible.

It also has a beautiful slow song being played in the background that goes perfectly with the steamy video. As soon as Poonam shared the video on social media, her fans went berserk. While most of her fans complimented on her video saying that she just turned winter hot, some other over-excited fans asked her to go completely nude in her next video.

Last year the actress came out with such a video which she titled ‘Jingle Boobs’, and now ‘erotic Christmas’. Poonam has number of bold pictures of her on her Instagram account and it is a treat for her fans. Just like Poonam there are other actresses who went topless, like Esha Gupta, she has tons of hot pictures and many of them are topless. Her photoshoot with leading magazine was talk of the town, she was even trolled and received hate messages for her topless photo-shoot, but the actress slammed all her haters with a hard hitting message. Even Sherlyn Chopra is also in the race, she tries to engage all her fans with bold and beautiful pictures.