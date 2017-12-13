OMG! Hot hunk Priyank Sharma turns ‘Cross-Dresser’ in Bigg Boss 11 house; see pics

Hot hunk Priyank Sharma is undoubtedly considered as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 11. However, recently this hot hunk turned cross-dresser in the house. Yes, Priyank Sharma has done bikini in the house which shows him nothing but a cross-dresser.

Well, if you think Priyank has changed his sexual preferences then stop thinking about it right now. Because Priyank is seen trying to wear bikini and wig for the luxury budget task. Apparently, he wants to show Bigg Boss about what he is wearing for their approval.

Just like Luv Tyagi, who had donned a wig and put oranges on his breast to make other contestants laugh in the house, Priyank too applied the same thing for the task. However, it seems like this bikini transformation on Priyank is not looking that good. Many of his fans, as well as other people, may find it vulgar or cheap rather than cute and sexy.

We wonder why Priyank transformed himself into cross-dresser as recently, he countered Vikas Gupta for being bisexual. He had also called Vikas a ‘Vagina’. But we must say that this Priyank’s bikini transformation will surely make you laugh out loud.