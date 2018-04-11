OMG! Grandson Agastya Nanda impresses Amitabh Bachchan with his short film

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has impressed the superstar with his work on a short film. Son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, Agastya Nanda is currently studying in a school abroad.

As reported by a leading daily, a source close to actor Amitabh Bachchan said, “Amitji is very keen to see Agastya become the third-generation actor in the Bachchan parivar. But Agastya shows a natural tendency for direction. In fact he has just completed a short film which has turned out really well.”

The grandson of the superstar actor directed the film, wrote the script and also composed the music for the short film. As quoted by the leading daily newspaper, the source said, “Agastya not only wrote the script and directed his film, he also composed the background music for it. When Amitji and Jayaji saw the film they were bowled over. They now feel Agastya could be the first filmmaker in the family. Athough if truth be told, Jayaji has been prodding her son Abhishek to move into direction for the longest time.” The short film will be released on YouTube.

As reported by PinkVilla, talking about the daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda said, “I will be worried if she plans to be an actor. I don’t think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman. And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it. Also, there is a lot of failure involved, which many people don’t see. The failure is personal, your acting skills… the way you look on screen is slashed out in open.”