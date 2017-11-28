OMG! Fatima Sana Shaikh looks extremely hot in blue sari

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks extremely hot in her latest picture which she has shared on her Instagram account. The actress is sizzles in blue sari and in minimal make-up. She is much active on social media and tries to upload pictures regularly for her fans. Recently Fatima was trolled for ‘shameless selfie’ which she captioned the picture. The picture shows Fatima in a beautiful low waist saree. However, some people got offended by Fatima’s picture as they posted disrespectful comments for the 25-year-old actress. People have also called her ‘shameful’.

A user wrote on the internet, “Really shame on u.” Other one wrote, “Allah say toh Daro jahanoom he milega tume burkha pehnooo”. However, some of the people took Fatima’s side and supported her for what she has wearing. One supporter follower wrote, “Ignore them dear. You’re looking fabulous,” while other one wrote, “Beautiful you Sana…..people would say without even thinking for a sec overlapping the fact that someone could look that beautiful.”

😊

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:48am PST

But she ignored the haters comment and now her latest picture is getting viral and people are comparing her with Katrina Kaif, one said “Have u any genetical connection with Katrina Kaif? Jokes apart looks like a diva” another said “Looking like @katrinakaif”.

Talking about her work Fatima will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Her role has been kept under wrap and no information is out till now. Her last film was with Aamir in Dangal.