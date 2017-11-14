OMG! Divyanka Tripathi slaps husband Vivek Dahiya during party in Goa; watch video
Mumbai: ‘Yeh hai Mohabbatein’ fame actress Divyanka Tripathi slapped her husband Vivek Dahiya during the party in Goa.
The cute couple celebrated Vivek’s birthday in Goa four days ago. Vivek shared a video on his Intagram page where Divyanka is slapping Vivek unintentionally. In the video, Vivek scared Divyanka, and the latter reacted on instinct, and slapped him.
He captioned the video, “Scary movie 36”
Recently, the love birds returned from the beautiful work trip in Budapest, with YHM team and Ekta Kapoor. They had lots of fun and shopping with their real-life partners during the international trip.
Some more pictures were shared by Vivek on Instagram. Take a look here:
