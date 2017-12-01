OMG! Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita to exit ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’; check out the details

Divyanka Tripathi is well known face in every house hold due to her role in a TV show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ but know the actress is leaving the show, confirming the news, Divyanka told Mid-Day: “I will be seen dying on the show. It’s a great track, so anything for it.I have cherished every bit of this character every day when I return from the set. Very few characters make a special place in the heart of the fans forever and I think, I am blessed to have IshiMa by my side.” Producer of the show Ekta Kapoor wants a major change in the serial and wantS to bring some new faces to increase the freshness of the story that is why she wants to end the role of Divyanka.

In the coming episode Ishita will be seeing rescuing her daughter Piku from goons and this will lead to her death. She has huge fan following on social media and she is only TV actor which has around 6 million followers on Instagram. The news of of Divyanka leaving the show is making a buzz and her fans are depressed because of it.

In July this year, she was also given the title of the most admired leader in the field of entertainment. Well, Divyanka has been such an integral part of the TV show, that it’s almost hard to imagine YHM without her.