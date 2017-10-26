OMG! Did Karan Johar just take a dig at Prabhas for increasing his fees?

Mumbai: Karan Johar is again in controversy after posting a tweet “Dear Ambition…if you have to achieve your full potential stay away from your arch nemesis….Comparison! . In this tweet, there I no name mentioned, but it is being assumed that it could be Baahubali star Prabhas.

Well reports were doing the rounds that Karan Johar would be launching Prabhas in Bollywood. But he has increased his fees, after which KJo dropped the idea. According to a DNA report, a source revealed that, “Prabhas had devoted five years of his life to the two Baahubali films and it was only fair that he would want to cash in on his new success. But the price he asked for was staggering. While it was okay for him to ask and get his desired price — reportedly in the vicinity of Rs 20 crore — in Telugu cinema, it was unrealistic for Prabhas to expect that kind of remuneration in Bollywood. No South Indian actor, not even Rajinikanth, has that kind of commercial clout in Hindi cinema.”

“Prabhas has clearly out-priced himself from Bollywood. After Baahubali and its sequel, Karan was keen to launch Prabhas in Hindi cinema. But on seeing the price he was asking, Karan has decided to abandon the idea of launching him,” the source added.

Reportedly, Prabhas charged Rs 30 crore for his upcoming film Saaho. Also, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in a lead role and the makers have roped in a host of actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Narendra Jha and Aditya Srivastava to play important roles in Saaho.

Saaho is expected to release in theatres in mid-2017.