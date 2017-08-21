OMG! Did Deepika Padukone give up Hollywood role for Padmavati?

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is all geared up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati opposite Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. According to reports, she has been avoiding signing a film with a film maker. Reason behind avoiding the same is delay of Padmavati caused due to some inadvertent instances.

Deepika has been shooting her part for the past few months along with Shahid Kapoor. But the part of Ranveer Singh is currently on hold due to the ongoing cine workers’ strike.

According to India.com report, they heard that Hollywood approached the actress for a meaty role as one of the leads in a film with an ensemble cast. However, Deepika had to say a ‘no’ to the offer despite her reluctance.

However, a source privy to the developments said, “Deepika was excited about the opportunity of working with the studio and the role that they offered. It would have given her another chance to showcase her acting talent, this time in romantic-drama film.”

When India.com asked does the actress regret the unfortunate timing, the source said, “Not at all. She has full faith in Padmavati and Bollywood is her priority. In such a scenario it is a no-brainer that she has chosen and will always chose Bollywood over Hollywood.”