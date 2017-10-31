OMG! Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer’s ‘Padmavati’ to be chopped and the reason will shock you

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer period drama Padmavati is all set to hit the screens on December 1. Since then, the anticipation among the fans is rather high. Well, we all know that Padmavati’s trailer is going to be launched in 3D on Tuesday (October 31). However, now there are reports stating that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is going to be chopped.

According to Deccan Chronicle’s report, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will cut the film to make the screen time shorter as it is said that Padmavati is around 210 minutes long. However, if we think carefully then, Padmavati stars three big stars Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Thus, for that SLB has to be careful during editing of the film.

After all, Shahid is reportedly upset with the trailer in which his character is not properly portrayed to the audience and preference is given to Ranveer Singh. Moreover, the trade source quote published in Deccan Chronicle states that “Everyone knows how passionate he (Bhansali) is about his film; he is not prejudiced towards any actors. His only passion is cinema and he will make the film according to how best the film can be. He cares for his actors, but he cares for the film much more.”

Well, let’s see how lengthy Padmavati is going to be.