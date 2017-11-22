OMG! Boldest picture of Esha Gupta in bikini goes viral

Esha Gupta has become the sex symbol of B-Town because of her bold pictures. The actress is quite active on social media and from quite a few times she is posting bold and beautiful photos of her. Esha is doing photoshoot for GQ magazine and the pictures from the shoot are treat to her fans. The latest picture of actress went viral in no time after uploading online.

She was hospitalised recently and the announcement of her hospitalisation was made in badass way, she posted her picture on social media lying on hospital bed wearing sunglasses in style. Recently Esha was trolled for posting a black and white photo in which she is wearing a swimsuit. However, the actor paid no heed to the nasty comments and personal attacks and gave a fitting reply to the trolls by posting yet another photo in a swimsuit!

Expressing her opinion on trolling, Esha earlier said to India TV, “If I’m bothered by a nobody’s opinion about my morals, it will be my fault. I believe if we are blessed enough by God to get a name and a platform where what we say will be heard, then it should be used to say things which matter, not just for promoting films.

