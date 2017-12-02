OMG! Bigg Boss House in troubled waters over illegal construction; read full details

On 27th November i.e Monday, Lonavala Municipal Council (LMC) served a legal notice to Bigg Boss makers for illegal construction of the house and flouting norms. According to Mid-Day report, the notice has been sent to Endemol India Pvt Ltd c/o Sarvesh Singh, the supervising producer and a resident of Oshiwara, and ABC Bearings Ltd, Lonavla, under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, 1966. As per the report published in a tabloid, the action has been taken by LMC after they received a complaint from Lonavala based social worker, builder John Joseph. He apparently sent an application to the corporation in September.

When he was asked about this issue, he told Mid-Day, “While gathering information about illegal construction being carried out in the area, I found out that the organisers of Bigg Boss were involved in it. Accordingly, I approached the LMC. Bigg Boss organisers were granted permission to shoot from August 31, 2015, till July 31, 2018, and certain norms were laid out for them – no illegal construction on the premises, disposal of their wet waste in a proper organic manner, and installation of firefighting equipment. They have flouted all of these norms; not only did they not set up a sewage treatment plant, but they have been dumping the garbage in Indrayani river, polluting it.”

After Joseph’s complaint to LMC, the officials of LMC have examined the whole area and released their report on October 31. The report states that “They have built two toilet blocks on the premises – one has three toilets for women and the other four for men. Besides this, though they have installed firefighting equipment, they haven’t trained any staff on how to use it, nor have they roped in a fireman.”

The report further states, “As per clause 7 of the No-Objection Certificate issued to them, they were to make a plant to treat wet waste; they haven’t done that either and have just been dumping garbage in the river.”

Talking to Mid-Day, LMC’s chief officer Sachin Pawar said, “Based on our inspection, it’s confirmed that the organisers flouted the norms we had laid down for them in 2015 while granting the NOC. Hence, we issued a notice to them; they need to reply to it within 32 days. We have also directed them to demolish the two toilet blocks constructed on the premises, and any other illegal alteration or construction done.”

Well, it seems like Bigg Boss 11 is not only in trouble for TRPs but also in trouble for legal issues as well.