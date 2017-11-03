OMG! Bigg Boss 11 rivals Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde were in physical relationship, claims TV actress
In Bigg Boss 11, we have been watching heated arguments and fights between old enemies Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. But, if TV actress Gehana Vasisth is to be believed, the duo has been in a physical relationship? Yes, we are as shocked as you are!
As per a report in Hindi Khabar, Gehana said in an interview that in 2015 during the show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, Vikas and Shilpa were dating each other. She has also shockingly claimed that they had been in a physical relationship. She further said that Shilpa was very emotionally attached to Vikas. However, Vikas was only keeping that relationship for physical satisfaction.
Well, let us tell you that, Vikas and Shilpa have been fighting since the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai controversy when Shilpa had been kicked out of the show. Reportedly, at that point of time, Vikas was the channel head of &TV. Thus, during this controversy Shilpa thought that Vikas would stand by her side. However, he took channel’s side. That’s why they became rivals of each other.
Reportedly, in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Vikas has always been vocal about being a bisexual. However, in the show, Shilpa has always been seen annoying Vikas for his past deeds. The truth behind their relationship is not confirmed yet, but there’s certainly more fodder for Bigg Boss 11.