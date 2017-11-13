OMG! Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma shaves off his head, to save Hiten Tejwani from nominations

In a video uploaded by by Colors channel on Twitter shows the sneak peak of tonight’s high level drama of Bigg Boss 11. In the video a telephone tower is set up in the houses’ garden area. As the phone rings, Hina Khan is the first one to climb the tower. She receives the call and as per Bigg Boss, Hina is the first one to get nominated. However, there is a huge twist in the game. In order to save herself from this week’s nominations, Hina has to convince Luv Tyagi to get a Heena tattoo on by forehead. The catch is that the heena tattoo is just not a normal pattern but the word ‘ZERO’. In the meanwhile if Luv doesn’t get the tattoo, Hina is not allowed to climb down the tower. Similarly more contestants are seen being presented with the task.

Bigg Boss ne gharwalon ko diya sache dost pehchan ne ka mauka! Find out how, tonight at 10:30PM! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/NpXxFPnBkm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 13, 2017



Priyank Sharma who’s been involved in multiple controversies did one good deed of the day for his friend Hiten Tejwani. He shaved off his head, to save Hiten from being nominated.Then to save Priyank, his “friend” Benafsha Soonawalla was asked to nominate herself for two consecutive weeks for eviction.

Even sources to Nyooz.com confirmed the news, “The housemates will be initially shocked with Priyank’s decision but will laud him for his efforts. Hiten, who had nominated himself a couple of weeks back to save Priyank, will be overwhelmed and hug him tightly.”