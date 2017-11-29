OMG! Bigg Boss 11 housemates Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde to tie the knot?

Bigg Boss 11 house has always been a ring of war for Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. The duo has always been fighting with each other for their past rivalry. However, since two weeks, Vikas and Shilpa have been sharing a cordial relationship with each other. Interestingly, both of them seen supporting each other in various circumstances. But do you know, their relationship has gone to such a level that they have now decided to get married?

Yes, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde are all set to tie the knot in the Bigg Boss 11 house. But hold on, if you start thinking about the real wedding between them then it is not true. Reportedly, Shilpa and Vikas are going to have a mock wedding inside the house. A source close to the show, quoted a leading portal, “Now that Vikas and Shilpa are friends, the makers are planning to take full advantage of this, and as a result a task will take place in the month of December where Shilpa and Vikas will exchange the wedding vows, while the housemates will pretend to be the family members of the two.”

Well, if it is going to happen then it would be thoroughly entertaining quotient for Vikas and Shilpa fans. After all, it will be surprising for viewers to choose Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde for a mock wedding task over Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra.

Let’s see how this mock wedding is going to take place in the house.