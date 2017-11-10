OMG! Bigg Boss 11: Divya Agarwal breaks up with Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal relationship is going through rough patch and now it seems end of their relationship. Divya Agarwal in an interview with International Business Times talked about the whole thing and was upset with Priyank for taking her for granted. She said, ” Let’s break down the conversation. Firstly, why did Benafsha say ‘Forget about it, it will be bad for both of us’. In the previous episode Hina clearly said that Priyank’s ‘Jaan’ is in USA and now suddenly Priyanka and Benafsha are attracted towards each other. Secondly, Priyank said ‘I won’t have any problems outside but Benaf will.’ – I mean, Wow! Is he taking me for granted? He won’t have problems seriously?.”

She also said that she craves to listen her name from Priyank on the show. “I crave to listen my name or something about me from his mouth. My parents are watching this show every day and when I tried defending they gave me an example of Vikas Gupta and Hiten – how are they behaving with girls, nobody’s being touchy or cozy,” Divya said to IB Times.

Recently Divya posted a picture with Priyaank and wrote a message on her Instagram account, she said “My Instagram posts are to revive the feeling and the time I spent with him. But the Priyank I fell in love with was different and I am glad he chose Bigg Boss, I saw his true colors.”

She continued, “Priyank is a nice guy and a lovely person to be with but I cannot adjust with such a person anymore. I cannot see myself getting hurt anymore. After today’s episode, I am fed up. I am a little orthodox but this is not fair. I feel cheated and I would like to end this right now.” The couple met on the sets of MTV Splitsvilla and after that they fell in love but now it seems end of the relationship.