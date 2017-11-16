OMG! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra thrown out of the house and the reason will shock you
Bandgi Kalra has been gathering a lot of attention for her hot and sizzling romance with housemate Puneesh Sharma in the Bigg Boss 11 house. However, this behaviour seems to have disgusted someone so much that she has been thrown out of the house. Well, if you think she has been thrown out of Bigg Boss 11’s house, then hold on. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss contestant has been thrown out of her rented apartment Mumbai.
Well, day by day, Puneesh and Bandgi’s romance has been crossing level of dirtiness and wildness. Moreover, recently, Puneesh was also heard telling Bandgi to remove her clothes under the sheet despite Salman Khan‘s warning of getting too cosy on national television. However, they didn’t stop here as they were also recently seen locking themselves in the bathroom of the house, which has caused her landlord to throw her out of the house.
Yes, reportedly, due to Bandgi’s indecent behaviour, her landlord has informed Bandgi’s friend that she should hunt for a new house as soon as she is out of Bigg Boss 11. The landlord has reportedly taken this decision as his housing society members felt that her presence would have a negative influence on the children of the locality. A source told TellyChakkar.com, “Her landlord does not want her to stay in his house and has informed her close friend that she should pack her bags and hunt for another house as soon as she’s back from Bigg Boss 11.”
The source further added that “The landlord has no personal issues with her. It is because the society in which she lives, is a very reputed one, and they don’t wish that she should continue to reside there anymore. Hence, he is ready to throw her out as soon as she’s out of the Bigg Boss 11 house.”
On the other hand, Bandgi’s father has also got hurt due to his daughter’s behaviour in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Reportedly, he got hurt so much that his blood pressure went high and he had to be hospitalised. However, now let’s see how Puneesh will help Bandgi out from this situation after the show.