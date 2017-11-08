OMG! Benafsha Soonawalla’s Boyfriend Varun Sood openly threatens Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani; Read full details
MTV Roadies X4 fame and VJ Benafsha Soonawalla and Rapper Akash Dadlani have always seen fighting with each other in the Bigg Boss 11 house. However, in the last couple of days, Akash made passed some disgracing comments over Benafsha’s personal things as well as her personality. Since then, Benafsha and Akash have gotten into the major war of words. However, these things didn’t go down well with Benafsha’s boyfriend and Ex-Roadies contestant Varun Sood.
Yes, as per the reports of Bollywoodlife, Varun Sood openly threatens Akash Dadlani for passing dirty comments over his girlfriend Benafsha. He told Bollywoodlife, “I feel bad that Benafsha only pulled his hair. She should have slapped him, maybe kicked him. But what Akash is not realising that Benafsha has so many people who love her outside. And they are very protective of her. So he should be careful and start thinking about the outside world, because I am assuring him that it will be hell for him after he comes out. He won’t have a happy life after he comes out.”
However, Varun feels glad by seeing Priyank Sharma supporting Benafsha throughout the journey. He said, “Every sane person would have reacted like Priyank did. And I am glad somebody stood up for her. Yes, she is a strong girl and can stand up for herself, but a statement like this is wrong and I think more people should have stood up for her. This was something that a lot of women go through in India. They go through eve teasing, so this something that should not be supported. And I feel that Salman should talk about this, and probably give Akash a piece of his mind.”
When he was asked about what he would have done if he was inside the house and he quickly replies, “I would have beaten him until he bled and said sorry to her. Even if it was some other girl, not only Benafsha, because I love her and everything, but because he said all of those things to a girl is wrong. And if people are calling this entertaining, then they have lost their mind. People who say Benafsha is not doing anything, I am glad, because if people find this entertaining, then I am happy that she is not entertaining.”
He further said that “I’ll make his life hell, both mentally and physically.” Well, it seems like Varun is thoroughly miffed with Akash’s behaviour towards Benafsha.