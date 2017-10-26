Free Press Journal
OMG! Arnold Schwarzenegger turned down Rajnikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0-Read the details

OMG! Arnold Schwarzenegger turned down Rajnikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0-Read the details

— By Salman Khan | Oct 26, 2017 08:01 pm
Rajnikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is a big Indian movie and people are eagerly waiting for it but before there is audio-launch in Dubai. The film stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson in the lead. But two years ago, Akshay wasn’t supposed to be part of this team. Shankar wanted to rope in Arnold Schwarzenegger instead to lend the movie global appeal. But that didn’t work out. In press meet Shankar revealed that in starting he wanted to rope Arnold Schwarzenegger “2.0 will be like a Hollywood film. Don’t assume that it is some sort of a Hollywood rip off. I mean, the format is like a Hollywood film. The message that the film talks about is a global one. Anyone belonging to any part of the world can connect with this script. That is why we tried to get Arnold Schwarzenegger on board,” revealed the director as reported by Indian Express.

But before signing him things didn’t go well “We approached him and we had extensive negotiations with his team but things did not fall in place while signing the contract. Then, we approached Akshay sir and he was really excited about it,” a report also suggest that Arnold asked for huge amount Rs 120 crore as remuneration and since he didn’t budget.

Also Read: Amy Jackson wraps ‘2.0’, in Canada to shoot ‘Supergirl’

Tomorrow, the grand Audio launch will be held in Burj Park in Dubai. AR Rahman, the man who is compsoing the tunes for this sci-fi adventure is expected to perform Line. The preps have begun in full swing in Dubai. As someone said, it looks like a 2.0 city already! Stay tuned for all the updates on the 2.0 audio launch. The album will have 3 songs, 2 of which will be out tomorrow.


