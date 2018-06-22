Free Press Journal
Home / Bollywood / OMG! Anushka Sharma termed as 'Garbage Lady' on Instagram for scolding litterer; read shocking comments

OMG! Anushka Sharma termed as ‘Garbage Lady’ on Instagram for scolding litterer; read shocking comments

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 22, 2018 12:18 pm
omg, anushka sharma, garbage lady, instagram, virat kohli, arrhan singh, anushka sharma scolding video, trolls

Anushka Sharma has recently been trolled on Instagram and termed as a ‘Garbage Lady’. Yes, recently when Anushka shared a snap on her Instagram account, Instagrammers started trolling her for publishing a video of scolding a man for throwing garbage on the street.

Your shopping cart is about to get bigger than ever Create a wish list with all the #NUSH looks you love & shop ’em all at @myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 22nd to 25th June! #MyntraEORS | @nushbrand

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on


Read the comments:

 

 

 

A video went viral on the social media in which Anushka was seen badly scolding a man whose name is Arhhan Singh. Along with Anushka, Virat Kohli was also trolled for recording video and defaming the personality.

Though, it was happened for a good cause but promoting the whole incidence on social media made everyone upset. What is your take on this?

