OMG! Anushka Sharma termed as ‘Garbage Lady’ on Instagram for scolding litterer; read shocking comments

Anushka Sharma has recently been trolled on Instagram and termed as a ‘Garbage Lady’. Yes, recently when Anushka shared a snap on her Instagram account, Instagrammers started trolling her for publishing a video of scolding a man for throwing garbage on the street.

A video went viral on the social media in which Anushka was seen badly scolding a man whose name is Arhhan Singh. Along with Anushka, Virat Kohli was also trolled for recording video and defaming the personality.

Though, it was happened for a good cause but promoting the whole incidence on social media made everyone upset. What is your take on this?