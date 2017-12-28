OMG! Anupam Kher’s Hollywood flick ‘The Big Sick’ is available on Pornhub; read full details

Anupam Kher’s Hollywood film The Big Sick is recently found on adult site Pornhub. Yes, reportedly the actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani noticed that his critically acclaimed film had been uploaded to the adult site.

Yes, you heard it right! Shockingly, the actor found this incident hilarious and shared this news on Twitter. He tweeted, “For those of you who wanna watch The Big Sick with your families and don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on Pornhub, Don’t ask me how I know. It’s under ‘interracial’. This is not a joke”.

For those of you who wanna watch #TheBigSick with your families & don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on pornhub. Don’t ask me how I know. It’s under “interracial.” This is not a joke. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 24, 2017

Later, the website saw this tweet and immediately replied with a tweet, “Kumail, we are trying to find it to remove with no luck. The whole Pornhub team is frantically looking through “big sick” videos on Christmas day. Thanks!”

Kumail, we are trying to find it to remove with no luck. The whole Pornhub team is frantically looking through “big sick” videos on Christmas day. Thanks! https://t.co/6FzPCH9La5 — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) December 25, 2017

On this tweet, Kumail responded, “Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn’t mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You’ve brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break!”

Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn’t mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You’ve brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break! https://t.co/66VrTD5l32 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 25, 2017

Well, The Big Sick is directed by Michael Showalter which is based on the real-life romance of writer Emily V Gordon and Pakistan-born comedian Nanjiani. It stars Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano in lead roles and features a supporting performance by Anupam Kher.