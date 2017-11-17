OMG! Amitabh Bachchan escapes accident in Kolkata after car’s rear wheel gets detached

Mumbai: Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, has a narrow escape in an accident in Kolkata on Saturday. His BMW car’s rear wheel was detached when he was heading to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport on November 11.

Bachchan was attending the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol along with Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. While returning to Mumbai the incident took place on Dufferine Road near Kolkata airport on Saturday morning.

Bachchan was travelling with West Bengal state minister Sabrata Mukherjee when the car’s rear wheel got detached from the vehicle. According to reports, it was a BMW car that was transporting the actor and not a Mercedes-Benz. It was provided by the travel agency.

A senior official of the state secretariat told PTI that, “The car was provided by a travel agency and we have show-caused it over the incident.” Further investigation revealed that the vehicle’s “certificate of fitness” had expired a while back, but the car continued to be in use.