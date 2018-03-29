OMG! Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have a Hera Pheri reunion and it is making everyone nostalgic

We all can admit that Hera Pheri has to be one of the funniest films of our generation. With a stellar cast like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, the film tickled our funny bones like no other film. While the audience still has hopes for a third installment, the recent reunion of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty is making everyone nostalgic.

Akshay Kumar, on Thursday morning, shared a lovely picture with Suniel Shetty marking a Hera Pheri mini-reunion. Raju and Shyam have aged like a fine wine. Akshay simply captioned the image, “This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today :)”

This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today 🙂 pic.twitter.com/SaRsCCWqKq

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2018

Warda Nadiadwala, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala‘s wife, shared a happy picture of the trio. As Baaghi 2 is releasing on Friday, the duo Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty bumped into the producer this morning. She captioned the lovely photo, “As #SajidNadiadwala gears up to release #Baaghi2 this Friday look who bumped into us today #WaqtHamaraHai ???????? BFF @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty.”

For years, the fans have wanted to see the trio together. While there is speculation around Hera Pheri 3, only time will tell whether these actors will once again bring back Raju- Shyam and Baburao on the big screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has an array of projects n the pipeline. Last month, he was seen in R Balki’s directorial Pad Man. He will be next seen in Reema Kagti‘s Gold, which is set for August 15, 2018, release. The film is based on the real story of Indian Hockey Team’s first gold medal win after independence. The film has been produced by Excel Entertainment.

Besides this, Akshay is currently shooting Kesari which also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead. He is also on board for Housefull 4. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol. It is reportedly set for Diwali 2019 release.