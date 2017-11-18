OMG! Aksar 2 actress Zareen Khan almost get molested; Read full details

Recently, actress Zareen Khan almost got molested and mobbed by strangers at her film Aksar 2’s promotional event in Delhi. Shocking, isn’t it? Well, a close source to Zareen told BollywoodLife.com, “Everything was going well until the last visit. After finishing various promotional activities that were committed by her, when she reached the last venue for a 15-minute interaction, she was amazed that the organisers of the promotional tour had over-committed her time.”

A source further quoted saying that “While the cast was sitting and having dinner, Zareen decided to finish her interactions and leave. When she left there was hardly any security. Zareen was mobbed by a crowd of 40-50 people that had gathered at the venue. They were trying to click pictures and forced their cameras in her face. She was almost on the verge of getting molested.”

Due to this incident, Zareen got extremely disturbed and went into a state of shock. She told BollywoodLife.com, “I was extremely disturbed by their treatment and hence decided to take the late night flight back to Mumbai after fulfilling all my commitments.”

Well, this is not a first time that actresses have been molested by the mob. But, this incident must have given nightmares to Zareen. Zareen Khan’s Aksar 2 has been released in theatres. The film is directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and it also stars TV hunks Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla.