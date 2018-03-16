After Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee becomes the latest victim of social media hack. Reportedly, Manoj Bajpayee’s official Twitter account was recently hacked by an unidentified person or group.

The Aiyaary actor took to Twitter and shared this shocking news in the post. He wrote, “My twitter account was hacked.trying to sort out.plz dont press the link if the msg if you recieve or your account will get hacked too.”

My twitter account was hacked.trying to sort out.plz dont press the link if the msg if you recieve or your account will get hacked too.

— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 15, 2018

Well, Manoj appealed to is fans and followers to be careful before clicking on any suspicious links. In response, Manoj’s fans also thanked him for informing them of the incident.

In recent times, Abhishek Bachchan (thrice), Anupam Kher and Urvashi Rautela’s Twitter accounts have been hacked. So, be careful from hackers.