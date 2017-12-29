OMG! After 8 years of marriage Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff file for divorce in Bandra family court

Mumbai: After 8 years of marriage, Kumkum Bhagya actress Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff filed for a divorce in Bandra family court in Mumbai.

Juhi and Sachin about three month were in news for the break-up in their relationship and now it is official that they will divorce each other.

A source told a leading daily, “After being together for so long, it was a difficult decision for them but their differences have grown so much, that there seemed no chance of a reconciliation. It would have been futile carrying the baggage of a failed marriage for long and thus they decided to get separated. Sachin was even missing from Juhi’s birthday celebrations recently, proving how much they have grown apart. The couple’s four-year-old daughter Samaira has been staying with Juhi, and it is only justified that the custody will remain with her.”

The duo got married in February 2009 after a five month courtship, have been facing major issue and staying separately for a year now.

Juhi is currently part of Karmafal Daata Shani on colors and Sachin is seen as Nand on Zee TV show Paramavatar Shri Krishna.