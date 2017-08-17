OMG! Actress Heidi Klum goes topless and takes shower at beach, in video

Heidi Klum the model-actor and the mother of four children is enjoying her holidays at St. Barts with art curator boyfriend Vito Schnabel. In a video she posted on Saturday, Heidi is seen getting comfortable in her surroundings and taking an outdoor shower. She leaves little to the imagination, as she is dressed only in a pair of bikini bottoms, with her palms covering her modesty.

Heidi was on a 10-day vacation in St Barts with her boyfriend Vito Schnabel and two daughters and two sons. At the end of her trip, she posted a video where her children can be seen frolicking in the water and captioned it, “We LOVE you St.Barth. Thank you….until next time!!!!!!”

I ❤️my new 👙 @heidiklumintimates #heidiklumintimates #heidiklumswim

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

The America’s Got Talent judge has been sharing her vacay vibes with fans on Instagram. Keeping her followers posted about her 10-day trip, the star has been making everybody envious of her getaway.

Amidst the posts, it is evident that Klum and Schnabel are going strong. The couple was seen putting forward a steamy display in the French Riviera, shared Hollywood Life. The couple was also photographed enjoying a date on a lavish yacht with red roses surrounding their feet.