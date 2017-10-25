OMG! Actress Dominique sues Weinstein’s company

Los Angeles: Actress Dominique Huett has accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and sued his company. In her lawsuit filed here on Tuesday, Huett claimed she first met Weinstein at the bar of a hotel in Beverly Hills in November 2010. She says the producer told her he could help with her acting career and asked to see her breasts, saying it would benefit her career if she didn’t have implants, reports people.com.

The court documents claim Weinstein asked Huett to come up to his room for what he said would be a business meeting before disappearing into the bathroom and returning in only a robe. Next, she says in the documents, he began demanding a massage, which she performed for him after some initial back-and-forth. Weinstein asked if he could perform oral sex on her and would not take “no” for an answer.

She claims the producer then offered her a role on Project Runway. Huett’s lawsuit targets The Weinstein Company because she claims that prior to the 2010 incident, the company “had actual knowledge of Weinstein’s repeated acts of sexual misconduct with women”.

In particular, the suit claims The Weinstein Company (TWC) was “aware of Weinstein’s pattern of using his power to coerce and force young actresses to engage in sexual acts with him”. Huett’s attorney Jeff Herman said: “This lawsuit is about putting the casting couch on trial.”

The producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged abuse in detailed profiles this month.