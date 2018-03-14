Omertà Trailer: Rajkummar Rao will leave you spellbound

Mumbai: The maker of ‘Omerta’ trailer has been out today. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, director Hansal Mehta’s gritty thriller based on British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh had already raised expectations after its poster release earlier this week.

Unveiling the trailer of his gritty, edge of the seat thriller at a media event, director Hansal Mehta said, “Omertà takes a look at this complex paradox of a man called Omar Saeed Sheikh. It was a difficult subject to choose and a challenge to make. However, with an actor like Rajkummar, no challenge seems insurmountable and this was the ideal film to hurtle us out of our comfort zone to make something that is uncomfortable. But that is the burden of truth – it is uncomfortable and it must be faced. The film looks at what it means to be a fundamentalist and for someone to pick up a gun with the intent of killing in return for an afterlife in Paradise. I want to leave the viewer with a sense of awe, disgust, hate, surprise and let them examine the ramifications of these events on their lives today.”

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who plays an anti-hero for the first time, essays the role of Omar Saeed Sheikh, one of the deadliest terrorists of our times, with terror tactics going far beyond conventional thinking. “Omertà is among the most researched films that I have worked on till date. We actually visited some of the places frequented by Omar in London during his transformation from an LSE graduation student to becoming this deadly terrorist. I needed to feel and touch this man’s past – to ingest him. It was not an easy journey for me to take. With Omertà and Hansal Sir, we have a combination that will probably leave you stunned. There will be this moment of shock and silence as the end credits roll,” said Rajkummar Rao.

Watch Trailer here:

Omertà is the horrifying true story of one of the most dreaded terrorists of our times. Shot in real locations across London and India while recreating Pakistan and Afghanistan Hansal Mehta’s Omertà exposes the real and present danger of Pakistan sponsored terror. Woven around some of the most bloody terror attacks in recent history including the 9/11 world trade center attacks, the Mumbai Terror Strike and the brutal beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, Omertà is a thriller that looks into the journey of an evil mind. The film premiered to excellent reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017 followed by the Busan International Film Festival and a very successful screening of the Closing film at the Mumbai Film Festival 2017.

Presented by Swiss Entertainment and Karma Media, Produced by Nahid Khan and directed by Hansal Mehta, Omertà starring Rajkummar Rao releases on April 20th, 2018.