Omertà: First poster of Rajkummar Rao’s thriller is here and looks absolutely intense, see photo

The first poster of Omertà-starring Rajkummar Rao is out. Omertà is based on a true story on the life of terrorist Ahmad Omar Saeed Shaikh portrayed by Rajkummar Rao who was freed in exchange of passengers of a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999 and who was later accused of killing a journalist. It is for the first time that Rajkummar is portraying the role of an antagonist. In the poster, Rajkummar on his knees praying with his hands cupped and wearing a skull cap. The movie is a journey of an evil mind.

The film is shot in real locations across London and India while recreating Pakistan and Afghanistan. It also exposes the real and present danger of the country sponsored terrorism. The trailer of the film will release on March 14. Rajkummar Rao tweeted the first look and captioned it as, “Here’s the official poster of #Omerta. Film releasing on 20th April. Trailer out in two days. @mehtahansal.” Before the poster, the actor also tweeted a still from the film and wrote, “#Omerta the story of an Antagonist. Trailer will be out in 2 days. Easily the toughest character I’ve played till date.”

To note, the film won accolades at the Toronton International Film Festival and MAMI Film festival last year. Meanwhile, this is Rajkummar and Hansal Mehta’s fourth collaboration. The duo earlier colaborated for Shahid (2013), Citylights (2014) and Aligarh (2015).