Om Puri was to work with me in ‘Manto’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is saddened by the demise of veteran actor Om Puri. The actor says he was supposed to work with him in “Manto”.

Nawazuddin will be bringing the life of Pakistan’s short story writer Sadat Hassan Manto alive on the silver screen through actress and filmmaker Nandita Das’s project titled “Manto”.

Calling him an inspiration and the best actor in the world, Nawazuddin condoled his death on Twitter.

Nawazuddin posted: “The best actor in world, An inspiration to me and many, he was suppose to work with me in ‘Manto’. Deeply saddened by the news.”

A Padma Shri awardee and National Award-winning talent, Om Puri died on Friday of heart attack here. He was 66.

His work extended from theatre, television, Indian films to those in Britain and the US too.

A National School of Drama alumnus, Om Puri also featured in movies like “Mirch Masala” and explored his ability to dabble in the comedy genre with “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Chachi 420”, “Hera Pheri”, “Malamaal Weekly” and more.

Om Puri also nurtured an international career, which started with a cameo in Richard Attenborough’s “Gandhi”.