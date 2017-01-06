Om Puri was a superlative actor: Juhi Chawla

Actress Juhi Chawla, who worked with the late Om Puri in Hollywood film ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’, cannot believe the passing away of the legendary actor.

Speaking to FPJ, Juhi recalled her experience of working with him. She says, “Yes, I worked with him briefly in A Hundred Foot Journey. I was doing a guest appearance in the film and had just two days of filming to do.

I remember on the sets I was a little awkward as I was totally new to the unit. The entire team had been filming in France and almost completed the film.

They had come to Mumbai for the opening scene in which I was involved and it was also the last sequence that was left to be shot for the film to be complete. All the cast and crew were very familiar with each other … I was the odd one out …But Om Puri ji made it a point to come and sit and chat with me so I’d feel at ease .

There was just one shot where we were in the same frame. The rest of my shoot was with the rest of the caste. When I saw the film, I was amazed at his wonderful performance, effortlessly funny, yet so effective in the emotional parts; he was superb in the film. He was a superlative actor.”