Olivia Colman is the new Queen

“Broadchurch” star Olivia Colman has been roped in to play Queen Elizabeth in seasons three and four on Netflix’s hit show, “The Crown”. Claire Foy has played the Queen in the first two seasons. She earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of the young Queen. She also won a Golden Globe award and Screen Actors Guild award as best actress in a drama, reported Variety.

The second season of the show, that revolves around Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, is set to debut on December 8 on the streaming service. Colman, 43, has starred in critically-acclaimed shows such as “Broadchurch” and “The Night Manager”. She won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress and was nominated for an Emmy award as well for her role in “The Night Manager”.