Old video of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar from her days as a student goes viral

It was Saturday evening. Manushi Chhillar from Haryana ended India’s 17-year-long wait drought by winning the coveted ‘Miss World 2017’ crown. Manushi, who hails from Bamnoli villages in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, revealed that she was a medical student and never had a plan B. However, a video has went viral which shows that two year ago her priority was actually studies!

A 1.30 minute clip of Manushi from 2015 when she had cleared the AIPMT (All India Pre-Medical Test), in her first attempt has gone viral on social media. In the video we spot a different Manushi Chhillar, saying that she isn’t one who used to study for 12 hours at a stretch, she narrates how she got a good score in the exam. Shared on the Facebook page ‘Girls Nation’, the video had garnered more than 9,700 views at the time of writing. She also narrates how she got a good score in the exam. Chillar was pursuing MBBS at BPS Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, in Sonepat but took off a year from her college to achieve her dream of winning Miss World title. Born to doctor parents, she had studied at Bengaluru and at St Thomas School in New Delhi. Here is the old video of Manushi Chillar that recently went viral:

After qualifying medical entrance exam, she got admission at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women. There are several media reports suggesting that she was also a top scorer in English in CBSE class 12 exams. Overall, she had scored 96 percent. Interestingly, apart from registering good percentage through her academic life, she remained active in co-curricular activities too. Manushi is also trained classical dancer, poet and painter. Her first step towards the glamour world was when she participated in FBB Campus Princess 2017 and was crowned as one of the finalists from All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) during a college fest.