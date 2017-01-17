Ok Jaanu box office collection: Shradha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur film collection in 5 days

Mumbai: A shudh desi romance between Shradha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur was hit in theatres but hopefully not make big budget in box office.

The Mani Ratnam film ‘Ok Jaanu’ collection in 5 days was Rs 15.75 crore. The movie also stars Naseruddin Shah and Leela Sampson.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, #OkJaanu is weak… Slumps on Mon… Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr, Mon 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 15.75 cr. India biz.

#OkJaanu is weak… Slumps on Mon… Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr, Mon 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 15.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2017



The movie based on a live in relation, two person comes to Mumbai from different small towns to pursue their dreams.

Ok Jaanu clashes with two released with Haramkhor and xXx Return of Xander Cage. Haraamkhor is a low-budget movie which was shot in just 16 days and its collection on box office was Rs 1.01 cr in first weekend and xXx Return of Xander Cage stars Vin diesel and Deepika Padukone collected Rs 6.75 crore on its opening day,