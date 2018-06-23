OH NO! Sunny Leone falls sick on the sets of MTV Splitsvilla 11, gets hospitalised; read full details

On Thursday, Sunny Leone fell sick on the sets of MTV Splitsvilla 11 and got hospitalised in Uttarakhand. Reportedly, the actress during the shooting of the show, Sunny got a stomach ache. After that, she was immediately taken to the Brijesh Hospital Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

However, her condition has improved now, as she is under proper care and medication. As per Pinkvilla report, the doctor attending to her said that the actor could be discharged by Saturday morning. Sunny’s manager revealed to The Indian Express that the actor is being treated for appendix and is on her way to recovery.

A source close to Splitsvilla team also told The Indian Express, “Yes, Sunny was in the hospital because of stomach ailments but she is now fine. As she has been put under observation, she is not shooting. But things are under control and she is recuperating well.

We wish Sunny gets well soon!