Oh No! Stills from Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer ‘2.0’ leaked

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘2.0’ is one of the highly awaited films and for good enough reasons. Firstly, the movie stars the God of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and secondly, it stars Akshay Kumar in an out-and-out negative role, something which we haven’t seen him essay in a long while. But when there is so much excitement and anticipation over a movie, something unfortunate has to happen and sadly this movie too met with the same as some stills of the movie got leaked online.

Vaseegaran is a central character of this blockbuster sci-fi franchise by director Shankar. Even before the film’s first official look was released, the scary crow look of Akshay Kumar leaked online. Akshay is playing the role of Dr Richard and is said to be playing an evil scientist and the main antagonist in the film.

In one of the two leaked photos, Amy is seen driving a heavy vehicle, while the other picture shows Rajinikanth trying to push a huge object. Amid all this, the role of Amy Jackson was one of the closely guarded secrets of 2.0. But a couple of stills from the film have just got leaked which are seemingly from an action scene, further adding to the fan frenzy around the film. In the stills, we can see Amy riding a big truck in a robot costume, and Rajinikanth as Chitti is preventing a truck from toppling over.

With these movie stills making their way to the internet, fans can’t help but wonder if it is a deliberate attempt by the makers to keep up with the hype surrounding the film.

‘2.0’ is the sequel to the 2010 Tamil blockbuster, ‘Enthiran’. While Akshay will be seen in the film as an eccentric scientist called Richard, Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. The film, which is directed by S Shankar, also features Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain. The sci-fi movie was earlier supposed to be released during Diwali 2017, but it has now been pushed to early next year, January 25 to be exact, as the makers want to incorporate better visual effects. The film is reportedly being dubbed into 15 major foreign languages and hence the delay. It is also said that the special effects of 2.0 are more complicated and sophisticated than ‘Enthiran’, that came out in 2010.

The makers have planned to release the film in as many as 7,000 screens in India alone. The film has already created a few records even before its release. One of the records is it has fetched Rs 110 crore for its producers just in satellite rights. 2.0 is the most expensive Indian film with Rs 450 crore budget and is funded by Lyca Productions.